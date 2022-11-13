RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Pastor Adefarasin attends Trump daughter's wedding, blesses couple

Nurudeen Shotayo

Pastor Adefarasin blessed the couple at a pre-wedding event held on Friday.

Pulse reports that Tiffany is the daughter of a former United States president, Donald Trump while her husband, Boulous is the son of a Lebanese business tycoon brought up in Lagos, Nigeria.

It was gathered that the couple organised a pre-wedding event on Friday, November 11, 2022, and Pastor Adefarasin was on hand to bless them.

Revealing this on his verified Instagram page on Saturday, November 12, 2022, the revered cleric said, “Yesterday (Friday), I spoke a blessing for the evening on the soon-to-be-wed couple; it was an evening to remember.

“The wedding holds hereafter at Mar-a-Lago and we could not be happier for the beautiful couple and their amazing families.

“Congratulations to our friends, Dr. Massad and Sarah Boulos, on this lifetime event.

“This is the Lord’s doing and it is marvelous in our eyes. Our earnest prayers are for the Lord’s blessing upon them today and always.

“The nostalgia of being back in Florida has been great. The families have been remarkably hospitable and we have felt welcome and very much at home.

“@ifeanyiadefarasin and I are looking forward to the ceremony later today, and to the smiles on the couple’s faces as they say ‘I do.

Reports say Tiffani and Boulous' wedding was held at the Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida with Trump and his wife, Melania in attendance.

