One passenger was injured on Monday in an autocrash that killed seven cows on the Efon Alaaye-Esa Oke highway between Ekiti and Osun border, the News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports.

NAN reports that the accident involved a commercial Nissan Mazda bus which crashed into a herd of cattle and somersaulted into a ditch.

Eye witnesses said personnel of the Federal Road Safety Commission(FRSC) in Ekiti moved swiftly to the scene to rescue the victims.

The bus said to be on high speed was negotiating a bend very close to Itawure Junction in Efon Alaaye when it rammed into the cows.

“Deaths would have been recorded but the FRSC men from Ita Ore in Efon Alaaye Ekiti quickly came to the rescue.

“The FRSC officers evacuated four people and took them to the hospital for treatment,” an eyewitness said.

When contacted, the Ekiti FRSC Public Relations Officer, Mr Mohammed Olowo, who confirmed the incident, said only one person was wounded.

“It was even a surprise to many that nobody died due to the severity of the accident, but seven cows were killed in the collision,” he said.