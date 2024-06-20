ADVERTISEMENT
Party mourns as Lagos APC chieftain dies in Mecca

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAN reports that the Chairman of Epe Local Government, Surah Animashaun, confirmed Bankole’s death on Thursday.

Late Ramota Bankole, Ex Lagos APC Welfare Secretary [NAN]
Bankole, one of the Lagos APC women leaders from the Epe Division, died while performing a Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, Seye Oladejo, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday that the late Bankole was a committed member of the party.

“Her death is most shocking and unfortunate. She was a committed and experienced party leader.

“The deceased was a proven mobiliser and inspiration for women's participation in politics. May her precious soul be in peace,” Oladejo said.

Animashaun, in a statement, said that the deceased was hale and hearty before leaving the country for the Hajj pilgrimage.

She said: “It is with a heavy heart and a deep sense of grief that I received the news of the death of Alhaja Ramota Bankole.

“It is a sad day indeed as I received the news that she died in the holy land of Mecca while on a holy pilgrimage.

“I extend my condolences to the Bankole family, APC members and the entire people of Epe on the unfortunate demise of our dear sister and mummy”.

NAN learnt the deceased celebrated her 60th birthday recently.

