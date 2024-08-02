Parents cry out for youths to end nationwide protest, despite ongoing hardship

Some parents who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in New Nyanya, said the advice does not mean that they were comfortable with the hardship in the country.

According to them, protest is associated with unforeseen disasters and negative results, especially when it is hijacked by hoodlums for their interior motives. They called on the Federal Government to do the needful by dialoguing with the protesters, as well as coming up with policies that would alleviate Nigerians from the untold hardships.

Abel Gbogbe, a businessman, said he warned his three boys not to join the protest due to its negative effects on human and societal development.

“It is obvious that Nigerians are suffering, peaceful demonstration to express your pains is not a bad idea. But in a situation, where it turns out the other way round what will become of his boys.

"So, I warned them to stay at home in order to avoid any story that touches the heart, because you cannot predict what will happen in the process, especially in the Mararaba area.

“Sincerely, I know that protest is not the solution, but dialogue happens to be the best option in order to avert disaster associated with protest,” he said.

He appealed to the government and relevant authorities to do the needful to avoid further violence.

Salamatu Jabril, a trader, said no parent in his right senses would allow his children to participate in a protest in places like Mararaba, One-Man Village, Ado, New Nyanya and Masaka.

According to her, her male children wanted to go for the protest considering the state of the country, but she urged them not to go because anything could happen in this area.

"Government should not wait until the situation escalates, they should do something immediately to arrest the situation to avoid further destruction of goods and properties.

“The cost of living is too high, Nigerians cannot cope with the hardship again. I know protest is not the solution, but government has refused to do what is expected of them ” she added.

James Onoja, a banker said it was quite obvious that Nigerians were no longer happy people because the hardship had become unbearable.

"Allowing your children to partake in a peaceful protest is a good one, but you have to consider the outcome of the protest.

“So, for one to avoid the negative aspect of it, it is better to ask your children to stay back at home.

“Nigerians cannot bear it anymore, the hardship is hitting hard. Many parents can not feed their children the way they ought to,” he stated.

NAN reports that Karu Local Government Council, Nasarawa State has declared a 6 pm to 6 am curfew until further notice for precautionary measures to ensure adequate security of Karu. The curfew according to the council would restrict the movement of people, motorcyclists, tricyclists, motorists and all shops in Karu.

NAN reports that the protest in New Nyanya was peaceful and no restrictions on movement as people were going about their normal businesses.

