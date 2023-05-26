Pantami brags over 4,366 projects done in Nigeria's digital sector

This unveiling took place on Thursday, May 25, 2023, and showcased the remarkable progress made in Nigeria's digital landscape under the leadership of Professor Pantami since his appointment as Minister on August 21, 2019.

The unveiled compendium of achievements provided an extensive summary of the unprecedented milestones that have been reached during Pantami's tenure. Notable achievements include a significant increase in the number of valid policies, soaring from a mere 1 to an impressive 23.

Furthermore, the 4G coverage in the country has skyrocketed from a modest 23% to a remarkable 80.86%. Additionally, Nigeria has successfully launched 5G, embracing the cutting-edge technology.

During the event, Minister Pantami virtually commissioned a range of digital economy projects across various states. The projects spanned Yobe, Oyo, Niger, Lagos, Bauchi, Enugu, and Kastina, exemplifying the widespread impact of the Ministry's initiatives. These projects are set to further bolster the growth and development of Nigeria's digital economy.

In his address, Minister Pantami also highlighted the acquisition of 10 logistics trucks for the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), financed entirely by the internally generated revenue of the service.

This investment aims to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of NIPOST's operations and contribute to the overall digital transformation of the postal sector.

Minister Pantami emphasised that Nigeria's digital economy has experienced remarkable growth over the past four years, owing to the implementation of well-tailored policies.

Notably, broadband coverage has surged from 23% to an impressive 80.86% during this period. Furthermore, the digital sector's contribution to Nigeria's economy has witnessed a tremendous leap, soaring from ₦51.3 million to a staggering ₦408.7 billion within the same four-year timeframe.

Pantami also lauded the government's efforts in increasing National Identity Number (NIN) enrollment from 39 million to an astounding 100 million in less than four years. This achievement signifies the importance and value of a robust digital identification system in Nigeria.