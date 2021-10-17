Pandora Papers: EFCC invites Peter Obi for questioning

The agency reportedly asked Obi to report at its Abuja headquarters on Wednesday, October 27 to face investigators.

The former governor is the first to be summoned by the EFCC following the presidency’s directive that Nigerians exposed in the global Pandora Papers investigation be investigated.

The investigation as reported by Premium Times revealed how Obi incorporated offshore holdings, which he did not declare to the Code of Conduct Bureau when he served as governor of Anambra state.

Obi was also reported to have kept managing his Next International UK Limited 14 months after becoming a governor and also continued to operate a foreign account.

The investigation also alleged that the ex-governor used shell companies incorporated in tax havens, to launder public money and dodge taxes.

These actions, which had been secret until the report contravene Nigeria’s laws on code of conduct for public officers. But Obi continues to claim no wrongdoing, saying he is not guilty as charged.

Apart from Obi, acting NPA MD, Mohammed Bello-Koko, and former minister and serving senator, Stella Oduah, have also been linked to offshore dealings in the Pandora Papers investigations.