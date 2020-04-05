Mr Shina Ibiyemi, the CAN spokesman in the state, made the appeal while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Ilorin.

Ibiyemi said that members had been meeting to pray for the country following the directives of the state government on partial lockdown aimed at curtailing the spread of coronavirus.

According to him, the association has been offering various palliatives to members to cushion the effect of the stay-at-home order in Kwara.

He said that some churches in the state had also been giving their members welfare packages and financial assistance to cater for their families.

He noted that this was to support the state government’s palliative measures to the people.

The CAN spokesperson advised people to trust in God in times of difficult.

Also, Prophetess Abosede Adimabua, the former Chairperson of the Women Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (WOWICAN) in the state, advised women across the country to engage in fervent prayers against the deadly disease.

Adimabua said that God is mighty and capable of answering prayers.

She said that the celebration of Palm Sunday in the state had been dedicated to pray to God to deliver Nigeria and the rest of the world from Covid-19.

She said:” We thank God, He has been faithful in protecting us and we have heard of improvement all over.

“We are calling on people to be sober before God, confess their sins, so that God can heal the land.”

She also said that though the community could not meet and celebrate the Palm Sunday together, however, they had been meeting on social media to pray for the nation.

She noted that God always answers prayers and as such people should not despair at such trying time.

Adimabua added that God will heal the world of Covid-19.