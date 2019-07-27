Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Mike Ozekhome has faulted the court order obtained by Federal Government to proscribe the Islamic Movement in Nigeria popularly known as Shiite Muslims.

Ozekhome said the court order which also declared the movement as a terrorist group was unconstitutional, saying a religious group can not be banned.

The lawyer argued that the proscription is discriminatory on the ground that that Buhari administration has refused to proscribe herdsmen that have allegedly been killing Nigerians for a long time.

Ozekhome further argued that the proscription was a violation of the rights of the members of the Shiite Muslims guaranteed under section 38, 40 and 41 of the Constitution, adding that “the Constitution is ruthlessly being shredded by an intolerant and overbearing civilian dictatorship.”

He said: “It is not an association that could be banned.

“Section 10 of the Nigerian Constitution makes Nigeria a secular State.

“You can’t ban religion, a people’s belief.

“There is also freedom of thought, conscience, and religion in section 38, while sections 40 and 41 allow for freedom of movement and association.”

“The proscription by the government of the Shi’ites religious group is highly discriminatory, unconstitutional, as was the case of Indigenous People of Biafra.

“What group could be more terrorist than the Herdsmen and their known anchor, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association that has held Nigeria down by the jugular for years, killing, maiming, burning, raping, turning Nigeria into a crimson field of a bloodbath?

“Until the government bans and outlaws these, it is certainly not serious.

“They are demanding for the release of their leader still kept in government dungeon in spite of several court orders.

“The Shi’ite group is a religious group, like the President’s Sunni group.”

On Friday, July 26, 2019, the Federal Government obtained a court order to proscribe the Shiite muslims and declare them as a terrorist group, days after the group’s protest over detention of their leader led to the death of a police officer, a journalist and 11 others.