Oyo Govt to recruit 791 new civil service officers, the highest in 20 years

Chairman of the State Civil Service Commission, Alhaji Kamoru Aderibigbe, made this known on Wednesday in Ibadan while speaking with newsmen.

Aderibigbe said that the recruitment would involve the absorption of 230 education officers and 561 others into the mainstream civil service. He stated that the recruitment would be the highest into the mainstream civil service in the last two decades.

According to him, the prospective applicants would be required to log into the state government job portal: www.jobportal.oyostate.gov.ng from October 7 to October 11. He noted that the online application would enhance due diligence, fairness and equity of the recruitment process.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Applicants into cadres requiring a degree must be university graduates with a minimum of second class honours division, while applicants into cadres that require Higher National Diploma (HND) certificate must be polytechnic graduates with a minimum of lower credit.

“All university and polytechnic graduates must possess NYSC discharged certificates or exemption certificates as at the time of the recruitment process.

“Equally, applicants into cadres requiring the Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) must be graduates with minimum of merit,” he said.