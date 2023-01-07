Oyedepo asks graduates to wake up and take responsibility early

Speaking at the 17th convocation ceremony of the school on Friday, December 6, 2023, Oyedepo, who doubles as the chancellor of the institution, also urged the graduands to be productive and take responsibility in order to avoid becoming liabilities.

“Life begins with a vision, no one arrives at a future he or she does not prepare for.

“It is time to wake up and take responsibility early because commitment to one’s vision is what is called responsibility,” said the revered man of God.

The ceremony also featured the conferment of first and higher degrees as well as the presentation of prizes to students who distinguished themselves over the course of their study years.

A total of 206 students of the university bagged first-class degrees, out of the 1,934 graduands at the convocation tagged “Release of Eagles for 2022”.

Fatima Andat, of the Department of Accounting, College of Management and Social Sciences, emerged as the best-graduating student with a cumulative grade point average of 5.0, reported NAN.

Speaking at the event, the Vice Chancellor, Prof Abiodun Adebayo, said the institution was determined in its mission to rescue education and raise a generation of leaders that would restore the lost glory of the black race.

Adebayo's words: “In just two decades of its existence, Covenant University has become a leading world-class university and the best higher education destination for students in Africa. In addition, Covenant University emerged as the best university out of the 111 private universities in Nigeria (ranked) by Prestige Nigeria Education.