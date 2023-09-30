ADVERTISEMENT
Oyedepo advises universities on more research to solve society’s problems

News Agency Of Nigeria

Bishop David Oyedepo. [Gospel Songs]

Oyedepo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ota that there was a need for universities to continue to engage in more gainful research.

He said this was what would bring about food sufficiency, healthcare delivery, improved practice in agriculture and shelter for all.

“Every problem, I have discovered, has a solution. But without a problem-solver, such a problem becomes insurmountable.

“As long as we remain regimented, we will continue to be relegated,” Oyedepo said.

The Chancellor described the university as a place where solutions to society’s problems are found and value added to humanity.

He identified some of society’s problems to include food needs, farming, healthcare, shelter, child delivery and care, among others.

“Manpower is the most intelligent creature of all God’s creations, but our society has not succeeded in finding solutions to its problems yet because it is not ready to take responsibility,” Oyedepo added.

