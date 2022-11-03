RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Oyebanji presents N113.6bn proposed 2023 budget to Ekiti Assembly

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti has presented the proposed 2023 Appropriation Bill of more than N113.6 billion to the State House of Assembly.

Gov Oyebanji (PremiumTimesNG)
Gov Oyebanji (PremiumTimesNG)

The proposed budget which is christened, “Budget of Strong Beginning” was presented by Oyebanji at Thursday’s plenary sitting presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Mr Hakeem Jamiu, in Ado-Ekiti.

Recommended articles

The motion for admission of the governor into the chamber was moved by the Majority Leader, Mr Gboyega Aribisogan, APC, representing Ikole Constituency 1.

It was seconded by Mrs Olubunmi Adelugba ,APC, representing Emure Constituency in pursuant to Section 121(1) of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria (as amended).

The governor in his speech said that the recurrent expenditure of over N80.36 billion of the bill would take about 70 per cent while the capital expenditure of over N34.06 billion of it would take 30 per cent.

Oyebanji reiterated the commitment of his administration at making live meaningful for the people, saying the infrastructure sector would be given priority in the 2023 budget.

He said that the budget would focus more on how to increase the Internally Generated Revenue to reduce dependence on the dwindling Federal Allocation.

He added that the state government would invest more in the provision of infrastructure like water, roads, electricity, housing among others with a proposed budget of over N15.7 billion (46.2 per cent)

He said that government’s focus on the infrastructure sector was aimed at making the state economically viable by creating the enabling environment for investors to prefer the state.

He noted that in line with the present administration’s vision to reduce governance cost, his administration had directed that Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) would no longer sponsor seminars, workshops that would add no direct values to the people.

“My vision is for Ekiti to be a land of prosperity and opportunity for all. The 2023 proposed budget is developed in line with my administration’s six points agenda.

“The drafting of the budget, which is all inclusive participation, is aimed at creating the enabling environment for the state to strive,” Oyebanji said.

He, therefore, called for the cooperation of members of the state Assembly and Ekiti people to ensure that his administration deliver more dividends of democracy to the state.

He promised to be open and transparent in his policies’ implementation.

Earlier, in his address, Mr Hakeem Jamiu, the Deputy Speaker, Ekiti House of Assembly, who presided over the plenary, assured the governor of the continued support of the legislature to deepening democracy in the state.

Jamiu lauded Oyebanji for hitting the ground running, saying that his action demonstrated the seriousness of purpose the new administration was bringing into governance.

He said, “We commend your proactive measures put in place since the inauguration of your government three weeks ago.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

My suspension illegal, says Labour Party youth leader

My suspension illegal, says Labour Party youth leader

Tinubu: Adebanjo's endorsement of Obi 'illogical,' MURIC backs Fasoranti

Tinubu: Adebanjo's endorsement of Obi 'illogical,' MURIC backs Fasoranti

Makinde presents 2023 N310 bn budget for Oyo State

Makinde presents 2023 N310 bn budget for Oyo State

Oyebanji presents N113.6bn proposed 2023 budget to Ekiti Assembly

Oyebanji presents N113.6bn proposed 2023 budget to Ekiti Assembly

Gov Yahaya presents N173.697bn budget to Gombe Assembly

Gov Yahaya presents N173.697bn budget to Gombe Assembly

Tinubu's campaign takes off in Plateau, fixes rally for Monday in Anambra, Imo

Tinubu's campaign takes off in Plateau, fixes rally for Monday in Anambra, Imo

NUJ warns journalists against unethical campaigns for politicians

NUJ warns journalists against unethical campaigns for politicians

Don't mention Funke Akindele's name in my presence - Tinubu tells supporters

Don't mention Funke Akindele's name in my presence - Tinubu tells supporters

BREAKING: Former Pakistan PM, Imran Khan has been shot

BREAKING: Former Pakistan PM, Imran Khan has been shot

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

File Photo: US soldiers. (Daily Trust)

Terror Threat: US soldiers, DSS operatives arrest suspected terrorist in Abuja estate

NDLEA declares owner of Adekaz Hotels wanted over alleged drug trafficking. (Channels)

NDLEA declares owner of Adekaz Hotels wanted over alleged drug trafficking

A Lagos bus stop by Dami Akinbode (Unsplash)

Commuters stranded as Lagos bus drivers kick-off strike

Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba.

IGP releases emergency numbers as tension heightens over terror alert