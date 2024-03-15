ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Meet Owolabi Olakulehin, the 84-year-old next Olubadan of Ibadan

Bayo Wahab

The incoming Olubadan is a retired soldier.

Owolabi Olakulehin, the incoming Olubadan of Ibadan [Punch]
Owolabi Olakulehin, the incoming Olubadan of Ibadan [Punch]

Recommended articles

He will be the 43rd ruler of Ibadan when he ascends the throne.

The incoming Olubadan hails from the Okugabaja family in the Ita Baale area of the ancient city.

Like his predecessor, the 84-year-old chief contested for elective office and represented the people of his constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 1992, Olakulehin contested and won a seat in the Federal House of Representatives on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Olakulehin, who currently serves as Balogun of Ibadanland also has a military background, having served in the Nigerian Army.

The octogenarian came to the limelight following the death of Oba Olalekan Balogun on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

The late monarch spent two years on the throne and died at the age of 81.

The succession structure of the Olubadan throne consists of two lines. The Otun line or Egbe Agba (civil line) and Balogun line (military line).

ADVERTISEMENT

Although the throne is alternated between the two lineages, the succession arrangement dictates that whoever occupies the Olubadan seat must have passed through about 34 stages to emerge as a member of the Olubadan-in-Council.

While Olalekan, the late monarch, succeeded his predecessor, Oba Saliu Adetunji Aje-Ogunguniso, through the Otun line, Olakulehin, will ascend the throne through the Balogun or military line.

Olakulehn is said to be a devout Christian.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

First Lady says Govt work hard for Nigerian youths, even when they're tired

First Lady says Govt work hard for Nigerian youths, even when they're tired

NAPTIP saves 100 trafficking victims in Edo, Delta, empowers survivors

NAPTIP saves 100 trafficking victims in Edo, Delta, empowers survivors

2024 budget 'loaded' with ₦6.6trn untraceable projects —  Report

2024 budget 'loaded' with ₦6.6trn untraceable projects —  Report

Meet Owolabi Olakulehin, the 84-year-old next Olubadan of Ibadan

Meet Owolabi Olakulehin, the 84-year-old next Olubadan of Ibadan

Fashola advises Sanwo-Olu to ease Lagosians' hardships by reducing taxes

Fashola advises Sanwo-Olu to ease Lagosians' hardships by reducing taxes

Why internet is terribly bad currently in Nigeria

Why internet is terribly bad currently in Nigeria

Hike in price of sachet water unacceptable, we'll fish out cartels - FCCPC

Hike in price of sachet water unacceptable, we'll fish out cartels - FCCPC

Army fire gunshots during training, assures Enugu residents not to panic

Army fire gunshots during training, assures Enugu residents not to panic

His wise counsel will be sorely missed - Tinubu mourns Oba Balogun

His wise counsel will be sorely missed - Tinubu mourns Oba Balogun

Pulse Sports

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Some of the schoolchildren that were abducted from their schools by bandits in Nigeria (FR24)

1,683 school children kidnapped in 8 years in Nigeria

Nigerian women with disabilities feel left out of everything [Solidarity Center]

Nigerian women with disabilities feel left out of everything

NDLEA plans to expose Ogun indigenes to types, consequences of illicit drugs [Vanguard News]

NDLEA plans to expose Ogun indigenes to types, consequences of illicit drugs

Senator Godswill Akpabio [Guardian]

Nigerian women are a special breed, nation can't succeed without them - Akpabio