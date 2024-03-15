Meet Owolabi Olakulehin, the 84-year-old next Olubadan of Ibadan

He will be the 43rd ruler of Ibadan when he ascends the throne.

The incoming Olubadan hails from the Okugabaja family in the Ita Baale area of the ancient city.

Like his predecessor, the 84-year-old chief contested for elective office and represented the people of his constituency.

In 1992, Olakulehin contested and won a seat in the Federal House of Representatives on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Olakulehin, who currently serves as Balogun of Ibadanland also has a military background, having served in the Nigerian Army.

The octogenarian came to the limelight following the death of Oba Olalekan Balogun on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

The late monarch spent two years on the throne and died at the age of 81.

The succession structure of the Olubadan throne consists of two lines. The Otun line or Egbe Agba (civil line) and Balogun line (military line).

Although the throne is alternated between the two lineages, the succession arrangement dictates that whoever occupies the Olubadan seat must have passed through about 34 stages to emerge as a member of the Olubadan-in-Council.

While Olalekan, the late monarch, succeeded his predecessor, Oba Saliu Adetunji Aje-Ogunguniso, through the Otun line, Olakulehin, will ascend the throne through the Balogun or military line.