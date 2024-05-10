ADVERTISEMENT
Ex-LG boss whose business was demolished for Lagos-Calabar road seeks support for Umahi

Bayo Wahab

Ariyo called on Nigerians to support President Bola Tinubu and the Minister of Works, David Umahi for the success of the project.

Mami Chula Beach was demolished to make way for Lagos-Calabar road project.
Ariyo’s Mami Chula Beach is among the multi-million naira properties the Federal Government destroyed to make way for the road project.

In an interview with Channels TV, the former LG boss said he shared the vision of the project “even if it causes inconvenience for a small number of people.”

While acknowledging the effect of the demolition on his hospitality business, Ariyo said those affected are not more than Nigerians who would enjoy the project when completed.

“I understand when a government is promising to make life easy for the entire Nigerians.

“Some of us are affected, no doubt about it, but those affected are not up to 0.1% of the millions that will enjoy the coastal roads,” he said.

Ariyo also called on Nigerians to support President Bola Tinubu and the Minister of Works, David Umahi for the success of the project.

David Umahi and President Bola Tinubu [Daily Agent]
Meanwhile, Umahi recently disclosed Federal Government would pay ₦2.75bn in compensation to landlords whose properties were affected by the demolition.

In his recent interaction with the media, the minister while clarifying the controversy surrounding the demolition of Landmark Beach, said no structure belonging to the beach resort was demolished.

He said only shanties erected on the project’s right of way were affected.

Umahi said, “Landmark has unfortunately made so much noise about this. I have revisited the place, and I can say none of his infrastructure is affected.

“Just the shanties are affected and they are bulldozed already. We are passing our coastal bridge within the right of way of the Federal Government.

“I have directed that the beach should be shut down for tomorrow and there is no beach. The place is owned by people who are sand-filling it, and at the end of the day, there is no more beach.

While accusing Landmark owners of playing politics with the issue, the minister said his job is simply to construct the road.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

