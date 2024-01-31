Owerri ex-inmate says 12-year prison term was life-changing, vows to give back to society

He was convicted of conspiracy and possession of stolen property in 2012. Aturu who was released on Monday, said even though initially he was very depressed, in the end, he has rediscovered himself and is ready to give back to society from the skills he learnt while in custody.

He expressed delight over the support and encouragement he received while in the custodial centre, which enabled him to excel in laundry services for inmates, the personnel and even members of the public. Aturu promised to be law-abiding and engage youths in his community who would like to learn laundry services.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Aturu was sent off by officials of the custodial centre and offered a washing machine to continue with his laundry business at home.

According to the command Public Relations Officer, Goodluck Uboegbulam, the washing machine was donated by a philanthropist. Uboegbulam said that Aturu had provided dry-cleaning and laundry services to inmates, the custodial centre community and society in general for the past 12 years.

“Considering the huge impact he had made on himself and the prison community, the management of the Medium Security Custodial Centre Owerri, in conjunction with a well-spirited philanthropist, decided to present him with a washing machine.

“This is to aid him resettle effectively and also to provide him a means of earning a living when he returns back home,” he said.

Uboegbulam recalled that when Aturu was admitted into the correctional facility, he was depressed and dejected as he felt like all hopes were lost.

He said however that after some few days in custody, Aturu braced up and adjusted to his new condition, and subsequently availed himself of the available rehabilitation and reformation programmes offered by the custodial centre.

“First, being a Christian, Aturu started attending religious activities and other programmes towards mending walls with his creator and achieving healing as well as reparation.

“He believed it would give him the leverage to forgive himself and achieve inner peace as he is aware that his criminal behaviour has hurt his victim as well as the society.

“Thereafter, Aturu joined one of the vocational and skills acquisition programmes towards self-empowerment and making himself functional in the custodial centre.

“Aturu decided to engage himself in laundry and dry-cleaning. He went through tutelage provided by vocational instructors in the correctional facility, a platform that sharpened his skills in the intricacies of fabrics handling,” he added.

In his remarks, the Deputy Controller of Corrections (DCC) in charge of the Custodial Centre, Eke Eke while discharging Aturu, implored him to remain focused and continue to be of good conduct.

