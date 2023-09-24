ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Over 4,000 Nigerians rotting in jail over inability to pay fines - Minister

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Minister said efforts are underway to decongest correctional facilities across the country.

Interior Minister, Olubunmi-Tunji-Ojo.
Interior Minister, Olubunmi-Tunji-Ojo.

Recommended articles

The Minister explained that the situation has persisted because the inmates could not settle fines pronounced against them by judges and magistrates.

He made the disclosure when he hosted the European Union Ambassador to Nigeria and West Africa, Samuela Isopi, at his office in Abuja on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

The Minister sought the union’s support for various reforms currently undertaken by the Ministry of Interior.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have over 4000 inmates in the facilities for their inability to pay various fines. We believe we can reduce the number of inmates in our correctional facilities by about forty per cent if we explore non-custodial alternatives as provided for in the Correctional Service Act,” Tunji-Ojo was quoted as saying.

The Minister solicited the assistance of the EU for the effective implementation of key reforms in areas of migration and the reformation of Nigeria’s correctional centres.

He said the bloc could support the country in deploying technology to buffer and enhance border management architecture within the country.

“The European Union is important to the socio-economic development of Nigeria. Our relationship with the EU is historical in terms, of but not limited to, bilateral support.

“If we are able to solve crime and migration problems in Nigeria, Africa will be better for it. Due to the boundaries Africa shares with the EU, our problems are more of an EU problem than any other part of the world. And, because we are committed to solving this, we will explore all avenues,” Tunji-Ojo told Isopi.

ADVERTISEMENT

While speaking on plans to decongest correctional facilities across the country, the Minister revealed that a large chunk of inmates are awaiting trial.

“Over 70 per cent of the 79,000 inmates are awaiting trial," he said.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Over 4,000 Nigerians rotting in jail over inability to pay fines - Minister

Over 4,000 Nigerians rotting in jail over inability to pay fines - Minister

Tribunal to deliver judgment in petitions against Sanwo-Olu's election Monday

Tribunal to deliver judgment in petitions against Sanwo-Olu's election Monday

Kebbi govt begs residents to be patient amid lingering power outage

Kebbi govt begs residents to be patient amid lingering power outage

We will use Igbo Day to reflect on our origin, existence, says group

We will use Igbo Day to reflect on our origin, existence, says group

Nigeria, others approve declaration on ending TB by 2030

Nigeria, others approve declaration on ending TB by 2030

NEMA distributes relief materials to 8,757 households in Kaduna

NEMA distributes relief materials to 8,757 households in Kaduna

Tinubu urges athletes, officials to promote national interest at NYG 2023

Tinubu urges athletes, officials to promote national interest at NYG 2023

Experts urge FG to stop treating deaf people like second-class citizens

Experts urge FG to stop treating deaf people like second-class citizens

Gov Lawal issues shoot-on- sight order against illegal miners in Zamfara

Gov Lawal issues shoot-on- sight order against illegal miners in Zamfara

Pulse Sports

Anthony Joshua and Burna Boy: Nigerian-born boxer and African giant team up for Boss at Milan Fashion Week

Anthony Joshua and Burna Boy: Nigerian-born boxer and African giant team up for Boss at Milan Fashion Week

How Nigerians can vote for Osimhen to win FIFA Best Player Award ahead of Messi

How Nigerians can vote for Osimhen to win FIFA Best Player Award ahead of Messi

I want to 'teach' after football - Lionel Messi opens up on retirement plan

I want to 'teach' after football - Lionel Messi opens up on retirement plan

It was a money issue — Jay Jay Okocha on why he snubbed Europe's big clubs

It was a money issue — Jay Jay Okocha on why he snubbed Europe's big clubs

North London Derby: Postecoglou threatens to 'scare the life out' of Arsenal

North London Derby: Postecoglou threatens to 'scare the life out' of Arsenal

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Tinubu approves salary increase for Federal Tertiary Institutions

Young Nigerians and celebrities showed up for Mohbad's candlelight procession on Thursday, September 21, 2023, nine days after the singer's death. [BBC]

Mohbad’s sympathisers dispersed with teargas at Lekki tollgate after procession

Mohbad

BREAKING: Police complete autopsy on Mohbad's body

Mohbad, Naira Marley

Late Mohbad’s mother seeks help to apprehend Naira Marley