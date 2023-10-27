Over 40 influential youths surrender themselves, weapons to Kano police

This is contained in a statement issued by the command’s Public Relation Officer, SP Abdullahi Kiyawa, in Kano on Thursday.

“Abba Burakita alongside the forty (40) submissive influential youths currently under the custody of police command undergoing security profiling,” he said.

CP Gumel called on anyone with a complaint against Abba Burakita to report at the office of the Complaint Response Unit (CRU) domiciled at the office of the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) at Bompai Police Headquarters, Kano.

Gumel, appreciating the friendship gesture by the good people of the state, also thanked everyone for their prayers, understanding, continuous support, encouragement and cooperation.