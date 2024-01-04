Over 15,000 students affected by recent school ban in Benin Republic

The call for leniency comes in the wake of a certificate racketeering expose in schools in Benin Republic and neighboring Togo.

The Nigerian Government had swiftly responded to the investigative report by imposing a ban on the validation of degree certificates from the affected countries.

However, NANS is now urging the government to reconsider its stance, particularly for students who were legitimately admitted.

Ugochukwu Favour, the President of NANS in Benin Republic, expressed his concerns during an appearance on Channels Television on Thursday, January 04, 2023.

Favour stated the need for a nuanced approach to the issue, considering the large number of students affected.

"For now, I will say that the Federal Government should look into the issue. Now, you can’t, because it is happening in this school, punish everyone because it involved close to 15,000 students in the Benin Republic," said Ugochukwu Favour.

"I have really not validated if it has been happening for a long time. This is just like what just came out on social media, and we are still trying to find out how long it has been happening."

Favour revealed that, as the president, he has initiated a committee to investigate the matter further.

He stressed the importance of understanding the extent of the certificate racketeering and its duration before advocating for a comprehensive solution.