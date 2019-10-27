Delta State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Peter Mrakpor, has said that over 10,000 Delta girls being used as sex slaves are trapped in Mali and other African countries.

Mrakpor said this on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at a symposium organised for the National Youth Service Corps members (NYSC) on Human Trafficking and Illegal Migration in Asaba.

The Attorney General, who also doubles as the chairman of Delta State Task Force on Human Trafficking and Illegal Migration advised the corps members to join the agency to create adequate awareness among youths and corps members.

According to Punch, Mrakpor said that the high rate of human trafficking incidence and other forms of crimes in the country had been attributed to the collapse of morals and respect for dignity and sanctity of human life.

Delta state government, under the supervision of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, has set up a task force team to tackle the rising menace of human trafficking in the state [thisdaylive]

He also condemned the dangerous journey Nigerians embark upon through the Sahara Desert and the Mediterranean Sea in their search for greener pasture.

He said, “Over 10,000 girls from Delta State alone are trapped in Mali and other African countries engaging in forced labour and used as sex slaves.

“Therefore, I’m calling on the corps members as well as all well-meaning Nigerians, NGOs, faith-based organisations, traditional rulers and community leaders to join hands in fighting human trafficking.

“You don’t have to travel out of the country to be successful; it is a mindset.

“We have a growing economy that provides lots of opportunities.”

The Delta State Commissioner for Justice also blamed parents who encouraged their children to embark on illicit trade and illegal migration by selling their landed properties to support and raise money for their illegal journey.