Outgoing Governor Tambuwal swears in new Head of Service

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tambuwal swore in Mohammed at the valedictory State Executive Council meeting on Thursday in Sokoto.

The governor said the action followed the vacancy created after the voluntary resignation by the Head of Service, Abubakar Muhammad.

He said the appointment of Mohammed was based on merit, being the most senior Permanent Secretary in the State Civil Service.

"That is the right thing to do, as you are aware, when I came in as a governor in 2015, I inherited a Head of Service that we worked together closely to the end of his retirement period," he said.