ADVERTISEMENT
Outgoing Governor Tambuwal swears in new Head of Service

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tambuwal urged the new Head of Service to support the incoming administration.

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal [Sokoto State Government]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tambuwal swore in Mohammed at the valedictory State Executive Council meeting on Thursday in Sokoto.

The governor said the action followed the vacancy created after the voluntary resignation by the Head of Service, Abubakar Muhammad.

He said the appointment of Mohammed was based on merit, being the most senior Permanent Secretary in the State Civil Service.

"That is the right thing to do, as you are aware, when I came in as a governor in 2015, I inherited a Head of Service that we worked together closely to the end of his retirement period," he said.

Tambuwal congratulated the new Head of Service and called on him to use his wealth of experience in the civil service career to support the incoming administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Outgoing Governor Tambuwal swears in new Head of Service

Outgoing Governor Tambuwal swears in new Head of Service

