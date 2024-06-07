ADVERTISEMENT
Otti provides crucial information on killers of 5 soldiers in Aba

News Agency Of Nigeria

Otti urged the soldiers to remain alert and not to let the killing of their colleagues dampen their spirits.

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti
Abia State Governor, Alex Otti

Otti disclosed this on Thursday when he paid a morale-boosting visit to the officers and men of the 144 Battalion Nigerian Army, at the Ngwa High School, Aba.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on May 30, five soldiers were killed by yet-to-be-identified gunmen, at the Obikabia Junction in Aba.

The governor said that he was on a visit to address the soldiers on the killing of five soldiers at the Obikabia junction.

He said that the efforts made by the government to gather intelligence on the incident had started producing results and it would be sustained.

He said: ”We have started getting very credible information, this intelligence gathering will continue, but I do not want it to dampen your morale.

“We have all been working together to secure this state in the last year that I have been the Governor of the State, and I want to encourage you to continue your work; don’t get distracted.

“I believe, from credible intelligence available to us, that this criminal act may have been executed by people who are opposed to the progress and the good things that are happening in Abia.

“So, we will get to the root of the matter, we will arrest everyone that is involved.”

Otti said that he had visited the widows of the five slain soldiers and promised the commitment of the government to keep giving them adequate welfare support as well as place their children on scholarships until they graduate from the university.

He said that the government valued the contributions of the Nigerian Army to the security in Abia and assured the soldiers of the government’s support.

“I feel it is my responsibility as the Chief Security Officer of the state to speak to you, commiserate with you, and also ensure that your morale is boosted, that you don’t get discouraged and you don’t get distracted by this unfortunate incident.

“The state had already placed a bounty of N25 million on anybody who has information that will lead to the arrest and prosecution of people who were involved in this dastardly act, remotely or directly,” he said.

Otti also appealed to the Army to carry out their investigation with the consciousness of the fact that some of the people already arrested in the course of their investigation may be innocent.

He said that he had been informed that the people taken by the Nigerian Army for questioning had been released, except for about 10 people who were still being investigated.

“We support thorough investigation, but we will also appeal to you that a lot of innocent civilians, who you will encounter may not have been involved.

“I believe that most of them are not involved. It is even possible that those who committed this crime came from outside the state.

“So whatever be the case we will not like to punish those who are innocent with those who are guilty because like it is said, two wrongs cannot make a right,” he said.

He commended the Nigerian Army for showing commitment to its duty of protecting the citizens, which had contributed immensely to the safety of lives and property in Abia.

NAN reports that the governor was received by the Commander, 14 Brigade Ohafia, Brig.-Gen. Olusola Diya and the Commanding Officer, 144 Battalion, Major K.P. Duniya.

