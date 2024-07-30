ADVERTISEMENT
Osun Govt orders schools to begin 3rd term vacation early due to planned protest

News Agency Of Nigeria

All schools are directed to proceed on the third term vacation from Wednesday, July 31.

Ademola Adeleke [X, Formerly Twitter]
Ademola Adeleke [X, Formerly Twitter]

The directive is in a statement issued in Osogbo by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Muritala Jimoh.

“This is to inform the general public, particularly parents, guardians and heads of both public and private schools in the state that due to the planned nationwide protests, all schools are directed to proceed on the third term vacation from Wednesday, July 31.

“Parents and Guardians are advised to ensure the safety of their wards during the vacation,” Jimoh said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

