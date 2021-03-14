The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Police Command in the state had confirmed the killings which took place on Saturday night.

Mr Benedict Alabi, the state Deputy Governor, who paid a condolence visit to the bereaved family on Sunday, described the killings as disheartening and unfortunate.

Alabi, who was received by scores of family members of the deceased and some leaders in the community, described the incident as a case of brutal assassination.

The deputy governor assured the community that the perpetrators would be brought to book in no distant time.

He added that the state government had ordered the security agencies in the state to fish out the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

The deputy governor was accompanied by the state Commissioner for Finance, Mr Bola Oyebamiji and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, Mrs Abiodun Ige.

He urged members of the community and the indigenes of the state to remain calm, while assuring them that the government would continue to provide security across the state.

“This is a very unfortunate incident and we are very sad about it as a government.

“It is shocking and strange to our communities.

“We are here on behalf of the state government to sympathise with you and we are assuring you that those criminal elements that perpetrated this evil act would not go scot-free.

“We have also ordered security agencies to swing into action and fish them out to face the wrath of the law”, the deputy governor said.

He, however, called on members of the community to assist security agents with useful information that could speed up the arrest of the killers.