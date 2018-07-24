Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Osun government explains how Aregbesola's office caught fire

Aregbesola Osun government explains how Governor's office caught fire

The government said the fire only caused minor damage as it was extinguished soon after it started.

  • Published:
Osun government explains how Aregbesola's office caught fire play Osun state governor, Rauf Aregbesola (@raufaregbesola/Twitter)

The Osun State government has explained that the fire which razed Governor Rauf Aregbesola's office on Monday, July 23, 2018, was caused by a faulty air conditioning unit.

The fire outbreak occurred at the governor's White House office on Monday evening before it was extinguished through efforts of security operatives and and the state's fire bridage.

The governor's media adviser, Sola Fasure, signed a statement late on Monday to reveal that the fire didn't cause any major damage to the building as it was put out after about 30 minutes.

He said, "At about 4:00pm on Monday July 23, 2018, there was a fire incident at the main room of the Office of the Governor, Bola Ige House, Abere. This was occasioned by one of the air conditioning units in the room.

"Security operatives on sentry duty attacked the fire with dry fire extinguishers on standby before they were complemented by officers of the state's fire brigade. They succeeded in putting out the fire after about 30 minutes.

"The fire was contained effectively in the main room and did not extend to any other part of the building.

"No life was lost and no person or animal was injured. No file or any document was burnt and no property, other than the air conditioning unit, was damaged or burnt. The smoke from the fire however scarred the white walls of the room and darkened them."

Fasure further disclosed that investigations have already commenced into the events on the fire.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a news reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Melaye Senator posts video of bullet-ridden car involved in alleged...bullet
2 Saraki Police block Senate President's convoy, security operatives...bullet
3 Osun APC Primary Crisis hits party as Tinubu 'imposes' candidate for...bullet

Related Articles

In Osun Governor Aregbesola’s office on fire
Osun 2018 Great battle ahead, says PDP flagbearer, Senator Ademola Adeleke
Pulse News Roundup An 'assassination' attempt, a rebranded national carrier, 2019 games and other stories of the week
Osun APC Primary Crisis hits party as Tinubu 'imposes' candidate for governorship election
APC Party to adopt direct primary to pick candidate for Osun governorship election
In Kwara State government clears June salaries
Tunde Bakare Buhari, Osinbajo pay last respect to pastor's mother
Buhari President explains why he hates restructuring

Local

Nigerians stranded in Russia
World Cup NAPTIP investigates alleged trafficking of Nigerian minors to Russia
Offa Robbery: Kwara elders warn Police IG, Idris
Saraki How Senate President escaped Police siege at his residence ‘in a taxi’
Report yourself or we use force, Police threatens Saraki
Saraki Report yourself or we use force, Police threatens Senate President
Cholera claims 5 lives in Katsina
NCDC Cholera claims 186 lives in 6 months