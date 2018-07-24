Osun government explains how Aregbesola's office caught fire

news

The Osun State government has explained that the fire which razed Governor Rauf Aregbesola's office on Monday, July 23, 2018, was caused by a faulty air conditioning unit.

The fire outbreak occurred at the governor's White House office on Monday evening before it was extinguished through efforts of security operatives and and the state's fire bridage.

The governor's media adviser, Sola Fasure, signed a statement late on Monday to reveal that the fire didn't cause any major damage to the building as it was put out after about 30 minutes.

He said, "At about 4:00pm on Monday July 23, 2018, there was a fire incident at the main room of the Office of the Governor, Bola Ige House, Abere. This was occasioned by one of the air conditioning units in the room.

"Security operatives on sentry duty attacked the fire with dry fire extinguishers on standby before they were complemented by officers of the state's fire brigade. They succeeded in putting out the fire after about 30 minutes.

"The fire was contained effectively in the main room and did not extend to any other part of the building.

"No life was lost and no person or animal was injured. No file or any document was burnt and no property, other than the air conditioning unit, was damaged or burnt. The smoke from the fire however scarred the white walls of the room and darkened them."

Fasure further disclosed that investigations have already commenced into the events on the fire.