Governor Rauf Aregbesola’s office on fire

In Osun Governor Aregbesola’s office on fire

According to sources, the fire started from a spark in an air conditioner located inside the office of the Governor.

The office of the Osun state Governor, Rauf Aregbesola is on fire

According to Osun Defender, “The fire outbreak occurred at the White House office of Governor Rauf Aregbesola in Abeere on Monday evening.

 “The Deputy Governor, Mrs. Titi Laoye-Tomori, and other top government functionaries were seen at the scene making frantic efforts to arrest the situation.”

ALSO READ: If you want to annoy Aregbesola, call him 'Your Excellency'

Vanguard reports that other sources revealed that the incident started around 4:00 pm.

Over the weekend, goods and properties worth over N20m in Jos main market were gutted by fire.

