Governor Rauf Aregbesola’s office on fire

The office of the Osun state Governor, Rauf Aregbesola is on fire

According to sources, the fire started from a spark in an air conditioner located inside the office of the Governor.

According to Osun Defender, “The fire outbreak occurred at the White House office of Governor Rauf Aregbesola in Abeere on Monday evening.

“The Deputy Governor, Mrs. Titi Laoye-Tomori, and other top government functionaries were seen at the scene making frantic efforts to arrest the situation.”

Vanguard reports that other sources revealed that the incident started around 4:00 pm.