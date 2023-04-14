The sports category has moved to a new website.
Osun APC condemns sack of Ilesa university Principal Officers by Adeleke

News Agency Of Nigeria

Oyetola backed the establishment of the university with a law made on Sept. 27, 2022; inaugurated the university governing council and principal officers on Nov. 2022.

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:OsunGovt]

A statement issued on Friday in Osogbo by Tajudeen Lawal, the APC acting Chairman in the state, described the sacking of the principal officers of the university as reckless.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the university was established by the immediate past governor of the state, Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola, on March 31, 2022, when he upgraded the state’s College of Education, Ilesa, to a full-fledged university.

Oyetola backed the establishment of the university with a law made on Sept. 27, 2022; inaugurated the university governing council and principal officers on Nov. 2022.

But on Thursday, Adeleke announced the appointment of new principal officers for the University.

Commenting on the development, Lawal, in a statement issued by the party’s Director of Media and Information, Chief Kola Olabisi, said it was a pity that the governor was politicising the appointments of principal officers of a citadel of learning.

The APC acting Chairman said he saw no reason why Adeleke should be struggling to rubbish the legacy of his predecessor simply because they share different political ideals.

According to him, the new University of Ilesa is a creation of the law which makes his removal of the tenured principal officers, duly approved by his predecessor, an illegality.

The process of the appointment of the new principal officers of the Ilesa University is crude, illegal and stinks to high heavens as it would be an impossible Utopia for it to surmount legal fire power in any court of law.

