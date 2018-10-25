Pulse.ng logo
Osinbajo to speak at Global Child Nutrition Forum in Tunisia

Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, communicated this in a statement in Abuja.

  Published: , Refreshed:
Nigeria's Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, pictured March 2017, ordered the dismissal of the DSS chief for the "unauthorised takeover" of the National Assembly, describing it as "a gross violation of constitutional order" play Osinbajo to speak at Global Child Nutrition Forum in Tunisia (AFP/File)

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, will depart Abuja on Wednesday for Tunis, Tunisia for the 20th Annual Global Child Nutrition Forum.

Akande said that the forum titled “National School Meal Programmes for Food and Nutrition Security and Multiple Social Benefits” was in tandem with Nigeria’s Homegrown School Feeding Programme of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

According  to him, Homegrown School Feeding Programme currently feeds on a daily basis, over nine million children in 26 states across the federation.

“Osinbajo, who will deliver the keynote address at the global forum organised by Global Child Nutrition Foundation in conjunction with World Food Programme (WFP), will be speaking to international delegates from across the world.

“Experts on food and nutrition, UN officials, government representatives and diplomats will also be present.

“The forum focuses primarily on discussing the role of school meal programmes in times of emergency and stability and their contribution to peace, inclusive development, social cohesion and governance,”  he said.

Akande said that the Vice President would be back in Nigeria on Thursday. 

