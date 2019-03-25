Osinbajo stated this at an interdenominational service of praise and thanksgiving to appreciate God for sparing his life in the helicopter crash that happened on February 2, 2019 in Kabba, Kogi State.

The vice president was in Kogi for campaigns to rally support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state when the crash occurred.

The thanksgiving service, which held at the Obafemi Awolowo Square, Ikenne-Remo, Ogun State, was attended by Governors of Lagos and Oyo states, Akinwunmi Ambode and Abiola Ajimobi, respectively.

Also in attendance were the immediate past governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, Ogun State governor-elect, Dapo Abiodun, Senator Godswill Akpabio and some traditional rulers, among other dignitaries.

Speaking at the event, Dolapo Osinbajo, said she was startled by the news of her husband's helicopter crash.

"I am thankful to God for saving the life of my husband and those of his co-passengers,” she said.

ALSO READ: Why God saved my life - Osinbajo

Also speaking, the Ogun State governor-elect, Dapo Abiodun, described Osinbajo as an embodiment of diligence and sincerity.

He said Osinbajo had some attributes worthy of emulation.

In his sermon, the Archbishop of Ecclesiastical Province of Lagos, the Most Reverend Olusina Fape, said the victory of the All Progressives Congress in this year’s presidential election was due to God’s mercy.

Fape, who added that it was God’s mercy that averted the untimely death from the vice president, prayed that God would see the country to the next level of greatness,

The cleric urged Osinbajo to continue to serve God.

“The election has come and gone. But it was won through the mercy of God. It is mercy that makes the difference in the lives of individuals," the cleric said.

“Election is not according to your power, your ability and your wisdom; election is a matter of mercy. Mercy does five things, it brings victory, it brings exaltation, it brings wisdom, it brings deliverance and success.

"Your Excellency, whatever you might have achieved is not by your power or wisdom, but by the sheer mercy of God.

“As you celebrate today, God’s mercy will catapult you to the next level according to the slogan of your party,” Fape stated.