Vice President Yemi Osinbajo turned 64 on Sunday, March 7, 2021 and Nigerians have been chipping in with encomiums.

Laolu Akande who is the vice president's spokesperson, has shared some insights on working with Osinbajo, after President Muhammadu Buhari described his deputy "as a reliable and dedicated deputy.”

Akande says the kind of relationship that exists between the president and the vice president inspires “many of us, and can definitely energize significant national rebirth and development even at a time like this.”

He adds that by following the president dutifully and faithfully, "Prof. Osinbajo has demonstrated that good leaders are first good followers and to use the word of the president, "reliable" team members.

“Because Osinbajo is reliable in the discharge of his duties and cool-headed as Mr. President noted, he becomes an example that many are so willing to follow and emulate in life."

VP Osinbajo takes a walk down the power corridor with his aides

According to Akande, “the reason why many younger people seek after Prof Osinbajo and their quest to have him attend to issues is because many see him as someone who is believable and who they can relate with.

“The Prof. has effortlessly and managed quite comfortably, to connect with the younger people and his messages easily resonate with them.

"Even his peers and in many instances those older than him also find him exemplary, all you need to do is to review what many of these or those ahead of him have said about him publicly.

"The latest is from the president when he said his deputy “is an incredibly patient politician who demonstrates remarkable intellectual and mental energy in the discharge of his duties.”

He concludes by saying: “In moments when the seat is hot and the atmosphere is charged, people like Vice President Osinbajo, endowed with an incredible manifestation of the Grace of God, can stay in the game and show us as a nation and a people what is increasingly possible when we follow right and lead well. Happy birthday my dear Prof!"