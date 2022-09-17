RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Osinbajo departs Abuja for London for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

News Agency Of Nigeria

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday departed Abuja for London, UK, to represent Nigeria at the state funeral for the late Queen Elizabeth ll.

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement, said the vice-president would join members of the Royal Family and other world leaders at a number of events lined up for funeral.

Members of the Commonwealth, Heads of State, Governors-General, Prime Ministers, and foreign royal families will be at the ceremonies, including the funeral service scheduled to hold at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

Ahead of the service, the vice-president will be among guests and dignitaries to be received by King Charles lll and Queen Consort Camilla, at a reception in Buckingham Palace, on Sunday.

Earlier on that day, Osinbajo will hold a bilateral meeting with the UK Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly.

Queen Elizabeth ll was the Head of the Commonwealth and the longest serving British monarch.

She passed on at 96 on Sept. 8 at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

The vice-president will return to Nigeria after the state funeral on Monday.

