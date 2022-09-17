Osinbajo departs Abuja for London for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

Members of the Commonwealth, Heads of State, Governors-General, Prime Ministers, and foreign royal families will be at the ceremonies, including the funeral service scheduled to hold at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

Ahead of the service, the vice-president will be among guests and dignitaries to be received by King Charles lll and Queen Consort Camilla, at a reception in Buckingham Palace, on Sunday.

Earlier on that day, Osinbajo will hold a bilateral meeting with the UK Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly.

Queen Elizabeth ll was the Head of the Commonwealth and the longest serving British monarch.

She passed on at 96 on Sept. 8 at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland.