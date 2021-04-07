Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has just decorated the new Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba with the requisite rank, at the State House, Abuja.

If confirmed by the legislature, Usman Baba will become Nigeria's 21st Inspector General of Police and the 12th IGP since Nigeria returned to civilian rule in 1999.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who is away in London for a "routine medical checkup," approved the appointment of Baba as IGP on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

Vice President Osinbajo decorates new acting IGP Usman Baba at the State House Abuja on Wednesday April 7, 2021 (Tolani Alli)

Baba replaces Mohammed Abubakar Adamu who was appointed to the position on January 15, 2019.

Nigeria's new police chief was born on March 1, 1963. He is 58-years-old.

He hails from Yobe State in northeast Nigeria.