Osinbajo admitted to hospital, to undergo surgery

The Vice President required the surgery following a leg injury sustained while playing squash.

Revealing this in a post on his Twitter page on Saturday, July 16, 2022, Osinbajo said, "I have been admitted today at the hospital for a surgical procedure on account of a recurrent pain in the leg possibly sustained from an injury while playing squash."

He, however, didn't state how long he would be required to stay at the hospital for the surgical procedure.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, said, “His (Osinbajo’s) doctors would give an update of the treatment later today.”

Pulse reports that the vice president recently charged a group of professionals to support the Federal Government efforts to reform the healthcare system in Nigeria.

In a statement released by Akande, on Monday, July 11, 2022, Osinbajo said, “The second thing is health care and how we can fund it, adding that it was evident the government, by budget alone, could not fund health care sufficiently and in the required scope