Oshiomhole warns Edo North farmers against reselling distributed fertiliser

Speaking while inaugurating the distribution at the Iyamoh community on Wednesday, Oshiomhole said that each farmer was to get one bag of fertiliser to boost their agricultural activities.

Oshiomhole was represented by the Chairman of the Committee for the distribution of the fertiliser, Alhaji Abubakar Akokhia. He said that each beneficiary would also receive a token amount of money for the transport of the fertilisers to their respective communities.

“The distribution of the fertilisers is aimed at cushioning the effects of hardship on farmers in Edo North.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The idea is to boost the agricultural activities of the people of the senatorial district." he said.

Oshiomhole said the commodity was distributed across party lines as he now represents the interest of all the constituents. He urged the beneficiaries not to resell the fertiliser, but apply it to their crops to increase food production in the senatorial district.

“The distribution of fertiliser is to support farmers to cushion economic effects on food production,

“The fertiliser is from the Federal Government and is aimed at enhancing food security,” Oshiomhole added.

He, therefore, charged beneficiaries to enhance the efforts of the Federal Government by using the input rather than reselling them.

ADVERTISEMENT