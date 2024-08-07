ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Oshiomhole warns Edo North farmers against reselling distributed fertiliser

News Agency Of Nigeria

Each beneficiary will also receive a token amount of money for the transportation of the fertilisers to their respective communities.

Adams Oshiomhole [Channels TV]
Adams Oshiomhole [Channels TV]

Recommended articles

Speaking while inaugurating the distribution at the Iyamoh community on Wednesday, Oshiomhole said that each farmer was to get one bag of fertiliser to boost their agricultural activities.

Oshiomhole was represented by the Chairman of the Committee for the distribution of the fertiliser, Alhaji Abubakar Akokhia. He said that each beneficiary would also receive a token amount of money for the transport of the fertilisers to their respective communities.

“The distribution of the fertilisers is aimed at cushioning the effects of hardship on farmers in Edo North.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The idea is to boost the agricultural activities of the people of the senatorial district." he said.

Oshiomhole said the commodity was distributed across party lines as he now represents the interest of all the constituents. He urged the beneficiaries not to resell the fertiliser, but apply it to their crops to increase food production in the senatorial district.

“The distribution of fertiliser is to support farmers to cushion economic effects on food production,

“The fertiliser is from the Federal Government and is aimed at enhancing food security,” Oshiomhole added.

He, therefore, charged beneficiaries to enhance the efforts of the Federal Government by using the input rather than reselling them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the farmers that benefited pledged to reciprocate the gesture of the Federal Government and the senator, which they described as timely for the farming season. They assured that the impact would be felt among the populace through better yields and price reduction.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Senate probes $1.5bn spent on Port Harcourt Refinery rehabilitation

Senate probes $1.5bn spent on Port Harcourt Refinery rehabilitation

Yes, I'm privileged - Senator's wife maintains protest stand amid Russian flag row

Yes, I'm privileged - Senator's wife maintains protest stand amid Russian flag row

Tinubu’s reform will correct historical wrongs - Minister beg Nigerians

Tinubu’s reform will correct historical wrongs - Minister beg Nigerians

NNPCL Probe: Ugochinyere pledges loyalty to Reps leadership, debunks $1.7m bribe

NNPCL Probe: Ugochinyere pledges loyalty to Reps leadership, debunks $1.7m bribe

Oshiomhole warns Edo North farmers against reselling distributed fertiliser

Oshiomhole warns Edo North farmers against reselling distributed fertiliser

Tinubu begs Nigerians to look beyond hardship, insists his policies will work

Tinubu begs Nigerians to look beyond hardship, insists his policies will work

Berlin doctor detained for killing 4 elderly female patients in their homes

Berlin doctor detained for killing 4 elderly female patients in their homes

Edo 2024: Group demands police impartiality at poll

Edo 2024: Group demands police impartiality at poll

Governor Soludo's wife grants full scholarship to 8-year-old math genius

Governor Soludo's wife grants full scholarship to 8-year-old math genius

Pulse Sports

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Speaker of the House of Reps, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen. [Facebook]

'Your voice matters' - Speaker tells protesters in last-minute appeal

Zamfara girl gets lesser Hajj for winning national Quranic recitation competition

Zamfara girl gets lesser Hajj for winning national Quranic recitation competition

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu joined protesters to condemn police brutality in Nigeria IN 2020. [Twitter/@gboyegaakosile]

Sanwo-Olu begs Lagos residents to shun protest, promises more palliatives

Rep. Kabiru Bichi (APC-Kano) [Daily Post Nigeria]

Kano youths pull out of nationwide protest following Rep Bichi's appeal