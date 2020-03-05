Suspended National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole has reportedly accused a serving minister and some governors of being behind his travails.

According to Punch, Oshiomhole did not name the minister and the governors.

The former Governor of Edo State said this after meeting Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday, March 5, 2020.

The closed-door meeting was reported to have taken place following news reports that Justice Lewis Allagoa of the Federal High Court in Kano, had set aside a ruling of the FCT High Court suspending him as the APC’s chairman.