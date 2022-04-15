RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ortom thanks Buhari for granting pardon to Dariye, Nyame

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

Ortom had previously appealed to the federal government to review the cases of the two former governors.

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, with President Muhammadu Buhari
Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, with President Muhammadu Buhari

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Council of State over their decision to grant state pardon to former Governors of Plateau and Taraba States, Senator Joshua Dariye and Rev. Jolly Nyame.

Recommended articles

The duo of Dariye and Nyame had been found guilty of financial misappropriation during their time as governors between 1999 and 2007 and were duly convicted by the courts to Kuje Correctional Centre, Abuja.

Meanwhile, fortune smiled on the two former governors on Thursday, April 14, 2022, when the National Council of States chaired by Buhari met in Abuja and considered the state pardon for them and 157 others.

ALSO READ: Council of State endorses clemency, pardon to 159 citizens

Recall that Ortom, while appearing on an ARISE TV programme a fortnight ago, had urged the federal government to review the cases of the two former governors, with a view to granting the state pardon.

Reacting to his wishes being granted, the Benue governor thanked Buhari for his act of magnanimity, Daily Trust reported.

In a statement, Ortom's spokesman, Nathaniel Ikyur, quoted his principal to have praised the president, the National Council of States, and the federal government over the kind gesture.

He also noted that the two former governors must have learnt some lessons from the recent ordeal.

Ortom also used the opportunity to thank friends, family members, and political associates of the two leaders who stood by them all through the period of their incarceration.

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ortom thanks Buhari for granting pardon to Dariye, Nyame

Ortom thanks Buhari for granting pardon to Dariye, Nyame

2023: APC fixes post-convention NEC meeting for April 20

2023: APC fixes post-convention NEC meeting for April 20

Heavy security as toll payment resumes at Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge

Heavy security as toll payment resumes at Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge

Lawan slams Buhari over N3.5tn fuel subsidy request

Lawan slams Buhari over N3.5tn fuel subsidy request

PCN seals 378 pharmacies, patent stores in Taraba

PCN seals 378 pharmacies, patent stores in Taraba

Fani-Kayode’s ex-wife posts photo evidence of domestic abuse

Fani-Kayode’s ex-wife posts photo evidence of domestic abuse

FRSC warns politicians against defacing road signs in Ekiti

FRSC warns politicians against defacing road signs in Ekiti

Police recruits to write Computer-Based Test

Police recruits to write Computer-Based Test

Lawmaker charges Tinubu, Osinbajo to shelve presidential ambition for the Southeast

Lawmaker charges Tinubu, Osinbajo to shelve presidential ambition for the Southeast

Trending

Ngige says he’s tired of ASUU going on strike every time it disagrees with FG

Chris-Ngige (PMNewsNG)

EFCC arrests Anambra's ex-First Lady, Ebelechukwu Obiano

Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano, ther former first lady of Anambra state (Premium TIMES)

Simon Harry dies 7 months after his appointment as Statistician-General of the Federation

Statistician-General of the Federation, Dr Simon Harry. [Tribune]

Miyetti Allah kicks as bandits kill Chairman in Abuja

National secretary of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Usman Baba-Ngelzarma