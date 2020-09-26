Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue, on Saturday, condemned the attack on the convoy of his Borno counterpart, Prof. Babagana Zulum, resulting in the death of scores of people, with others sustaining injuries.

This was contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Terver Akase, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Makurdi.

Ortom, while sympathising with Zulum, described the attack as “shocking and unfortunate.”

He, however, expressed the optimism that Zulum would not be deterred by the reprehensible ambush, but would continue to work with security agencies to restore peace in all parts of his state.

The governor also condoled with families of those who lost their lives in the attack, praying God to grant their souls eternal rest.

NAN reports that suspected insurgents had, on Friday, attacked Zulum’s convoy while on his way to Baga town.