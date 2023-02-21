ADVERTISEMENT
I feed over 250 people daily but we can't cook due to naira crisis -  Orji Kalu

Bayo Wahab

Kalu appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to obey the obey the Supreme Court order on the naira swap policy.

Orji Uzor Kalu appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to obey the obey the Supreme Court order on the naira swap policy. (Channels TV)
In an interview with Channels Television on Monday, February 20, 2022, said the policy is a problem to him because his family has not been able to cook for days.

“You can see the policy is right but I don’t keep money in my house. I am suffering

“The other day, my house manager told my wife in Abuja that we have no money to cook food. My wife was virtually roaming around and we feed over 250 people every day. It is a problem to me and to everybody,” he said.

Kalu also appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to obey the obey the Supreme Court order on the naira swap policy.

Orji Uzor Kalu and President Muhammadu Buhari (The Sun)
Orji Uzor Kalu and President Muhammadu Buhari (The Sun) Pulse Nigeria

“This is why if I am in the position of the Mr President as I have told you before, I will listen to the Supreme Court judgement. The Supreme Court to me, whether they are right or wrong, Mr President should obey the law and ask his Attorney General to put a review to the Supreme Court,” he said.

Recall that recently, president Buhari amid the cash crisis declared that N500 and N1000 notes were no longer legal tender.

Buhari made the pronouncement in spite of the Supreme Court order restraining the Central Bank of Nigeria from effecting the February 10 deadline on the old naira notes.

On the chances of the presidential candidate of the ruling party, Bola Tinubu, the senator representing Abia North at the National Assembly said the All Progressives Party’s flagbearer is popular in the north, adding that he would get votes in the southeast.

“My governor here, Okezie Ikpeazu, will also support Tinubu. My senatorial district is going to give Tinubu the vote. The puncher to give the 34, 35 percent to be on the ballot,” he said.

The APC presidential candidate will end his campaign in Lagos on Tuesday, February 21, 2022.

