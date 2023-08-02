ADVERTISEMENT
Organised Labour in Ebonyi urges FG to cut cost of governance

News Agency Of Nigeria

TUC chairman also joined the call on the need to cut the cost of running government for the interest of the poor citizens.

Organised Labour in Ebonyi urges FG to cut cost of governance. [Presidency]


The Union, comprising the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), noted that such cut would go a long way in saving more money for the government to take care of the people’s needs.

They made the assertion in Abakaliki on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 during their peaceful protest over the high cost of living occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the unions also demanded an increase in the national minimum wage from ₦30,000 to ₦200,000.

Prof Oguguo Egwu, NLC Chairman in Ebonyi said the peaceful protest was to send an official message to the ruling class on the need to harness issues of the well-being of workers.

According to Egwu, the protest is not against any individual but to send messages to the leaders.

There is need to consider the reduction in fuel hike, reduce school fees and all sorts of hikes to move the nation forward.

“Make our refineries work, allow the poor workers the ability to access education at a low cost.

“The workers are weeping, we need a living wage because the minimum wage cannot sustain us anymore,” the NLC Chairman said.

Also speaking, Mr Chidi Igboji, Chairman of TUC in the State decried the way citizens have suffered due to cost of living caused by the subsidy removal. Igboji reiterated call on the need to cut the cost of running government for the interest of the poor citizens.

News Agency Of Nigeria

