Ooni supports micro, small medium enterprises (MSMEs) with ₦250m

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Ojaja More, Orioye Gbayisemore, stated this in an interview with newsmen on Tuesday in Akure. According to the statement, the programme is an initiative of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi Adeyeye, first for Osun residents but is now extending to other states, Akure inclusive.

The statement said that the traditional ruler, in a bid to increase the socio-economic lifestyle of Nigerians, especially residents of Osun State, has contributed over ₦250 million to support small businesses through the Ojaja More programme.

Ojaja More, established a year ago, has become a reputable brand providing succour for MSMEs. According to him, the programme prioritises support for MSMEs, the core mandate from Ooni to promote Made-in-Nigeria products.

“We have over 350 MSMEs who are basically our vendors and we have created a market for them to supply their goods and we have conducted compliance training and assessment for beneficiaries with the support of some government agencies.

“Within one year, the business has turned around the face of retail business and has created an environment for modern trade and also increased the social economic lifestyle of the people in Osun State, especially the ancient city of Ife,” he said.