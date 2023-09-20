ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ooni supports micro, small medium enterprises (MSMEs) with ₦250m

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Ooni's aim is to increase the socio-economic lifestyle of Nigerians, especially residents of Osun State.

Small business owner (Image illustration) [Credit: Google]
Small business owner (Image illustration) [Credit: Google]

Recommended articles

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Ojaja More, Orioye Gbayisemore, stated this in an interview with newsmen on Tuesday in Akure. According to the statement, the programme is an initiative of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi Adeyeye, first for Osun residents but is now extending to other states, Akure inclusive.

The statement said that the traditional ruler, in a bid to increase the socio-economic lifestyle of Nigerians, especially residents of Osun State, has contributed over ₦250 million to support small businesses through the Ojaja More programme.

Ojaja More, established a year ago, has become a reputable brand providing succour for MSMEs. According to him, the programme prioritises support for MSMEs, the core mandate from Ooni to promote Made-in-Nigeria products.

ADVERTISEMENT

We have over 350 MSMEs who are basically our vendors and we have created a market for them to supply their goods and we have conducted compliance training and assessment for beneficiaries with the support of some government agencies.

“Within one year, the business has turned around the face of retail business and has created an environment for modern trade and also increased the social economic lifestyle of the people in Osun State, especially the ancient city of Ife,” he said.

Gbayisemore said that Oba Ogunwusi appreciated the various customers and charges them to look out for the opening of retail outlets in every other parts of the country with Akure and Lagos being the next to open.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s death very unfortunate - Jandor

Circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s death very unfortunate - Jandor

Tinubu audaciously demands respect for Africa from the world on UNGA stage [Editor's Opinion]

Tinubu audaciously demands respect for Africa from the world on UNGA stage [Editor's Opinion]

IOM, FG repatriates 155 stranded Nigerian migrants from Libya

IOM, FG repatriates 155 stranded Nigerian migrants from Libya

#UNGA 78: Tinubu implies UN's historical shortcomings in addressing Africa's needs

#UNGA 78: Tinubu implies UN's historical shortcomings in addressing Africa's needs

Speaker Abbas calls for creation of Legislative Aides Directorate

Speaker Abbas calls for creation of Legislative Aides Directorate

Ooni supports micro, small medium enterprises (MSMEs) with ₦250m

Ooni supports micro, small medium enterprises (MSMEs) with ₦250m

How to send nudes safely - Police offers tips

How to send nudes safely - Police offers tips

Police calls on all illegal gun owners to voluntarily surrender firearms

Police calls on all illegal gun owners to voluntarily surrender firearms

5 major takeaways from President Tinubu’s speech at the 78th UN General Assembly

5 major takeaways from President Tinubu’s speech at the 78th UN General Assembly

Pulse Sports

Pep Guardiola laughs off Man Utd’s title challenge

Pep Guardiola laughs off Man Utd’s title challenge

Braga vs Napoli: Victor Osimhen aiming to break Obafemi Martins’ 13-year-old UCL record

Braga vs Napoli: Victor Osimhen aiming to break Obafemi Martins’ 13-year-old UCL record

Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine

Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine

Emenike: Ex-Super Eagles star re-unites with wife Iheoma Nnadi amid reported marriage crisis

Emenike: Ex-Super Eagles star re-unites with wife Iheoma Nnadi amid reported marriage crisis

'Can never be my Messi’ — Fans react after Ronaldo hit a cameraman with his shot

'Can never be my Messi’ — Fans react after Ronaldo hit a cameraman with his shot

Jose Mourinho: I don't care about Lukaku's goal — Roma boss said after Empoli demolition

Jose Mourinho: I don't care about Lukaku's goal — Roma boss said after Empoli demolition

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

MURIC accuses Tinubu of favouring Christians, Yorubas in his appointments

Mohbad.

Police to investigate singer Mohbad's death

Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. [Punch]

Mohbad’s corpse may be exhumed for autopsy  —  Police

President Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu blames Buhari, Jonathan for farmers/herders crisis