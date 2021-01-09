The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja 11, has advised Christians to emulate the virtues of Christ in 2021.

Oba Ogunwusi, who gave the advice on Saturday in his palace at the end of a week-long New Year Prayer Service, described 2021 as a glorious year.

“If not for God, what would the Israelites say today amidst the Coronavirus pandemic that killed uncountable people last year.

“All we need to do is to appreciate Him always so that He will make our way straight before us as 2021 is a glorious year that all will witness good and better things.

“Let Christ’s virtues be reflected in your deeds. It was at Antioch that the disciples of Jesus were first called Christians because they behaved like Jesus. Behave as Christians wherever you find yourself,” the Ooni counselled.

He called on all present not to disregard the congregation of the saints “for joy lies therein”, adding: “for the prayer of the righteous availeth much.”

The traditional ruler urged Nigerians to live peacefully with one another in order to achieve great things in life.

Speaking, Pastor S.F. Ajala, the Regional Overseer, Deeper Life Bible Church, Ile-Ife Region, thanked God for the life of the Ooni

Ajala, who was represented by Pastor Judge Ojedokun from Salvation Army Church, preached on the theme: ‘Bringing the King back to the Palace” using 2 Samuel 29: 11 as the anchor Bible scripture.

Ajala said that Absalom waged war against his father, King David by dethroning him, after which things went wrong completely, until the people dialogued and reinstated David as the King.

He added that immediately the King was reinstated, normalcy returned to the city and progress returned in the people’s lives.

“We human being have waged war against God because we are not doing God’s will, but only disobeying Him always. This has made Him to reject us. This signifies driving the King from the throne.

“We can’t live life without God, for God loves sinners, and hates sins and cannot be present where there is confusion.

“For the thief cometh, but to kill, steal, and to destroy, but Christ came to give us life and life abundantly,” he said, quoting the Bible.

Ajala, therefore, advised all present at the event to allow God to reign supreme in their lives, so that things would go well with them.

He urged the people to support the Ooni spiritually and physically.