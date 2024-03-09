ADVERTISEMENT
Only President Tinubu can ask me to reopen the borders - Customs boss

News Agency Of Nigeria

While commending the synergy between the Service and other security agencies, Adeniyi thanked other stakeholders for their support.

Adewale Adeniyi, Comptroller General Nigeria Custom Service (NCS) [Twitter:Customs]
Adewale Adeniyi, Comptroller General Nigeria Custom Service (NCS) [Twitter:Customs]

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, on Saturday, said that only President Bola Tinubu has the prerogative to reopen borders in the country.

He stated this at an interaction session with members of the Kongolam border community in Mai’adua Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Adeniyi, who was reacting to agitation for the reopening of the borders, assured that engagements and consultations were being made regarding the issue.

“Once consultations are concluded, a decision will be taken on the matter,” he said.

According to Adeniyi, the Service will focus on removing obstacles militating against free trade in line with the present administration’s agenda of fostering economic prosperity.

He said that proactive measures had been employed to reduce the number of checkpoints along the border posts and promote synergy between the Service personnel and traders.

“We are conscious of the concerns of the border communities, particularly with regard to the number of checkpoints and the closure of land borders

“I assure you that our operations are always guided by law and we only operate on delegated powers.

“We have communicated the concerns and complaints by residents of the border communities to the President.

“Because he has listening ears, and directed that we should release confiscated food items, on the condition that it only be sold in Nigerian markets,” he said.

Adeniyi said the Service was collaborating with the Police and other sister agencies to address obstacles militating against free trade in the border areas.

“We know that there are markets around our borders, and we know that not all of them are targeted at taking goods across the borders.

“We will continue to monitor and ensure that food that is produced in Nigeria remains and is consumed in Nigeria. This is because we are in a period of national emergency that has to do with food insufficiency.

“And that is why we must collectively work together to assist the government to enforce the various laws prohibiting exportation of food items at this time,” he said.

He said the Export Prohibition Act banned exportation of maize, rice, beans, yam, millet and sorghum.

While commending the synergy between the Service and other security agencies, Adeniyi thanked other stakeholders for their support.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adeniyi also visited former President Muhammadu Buhari and the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Faruq-Umar.

News Agency Of Nigeria

