The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Online publishers forum sets agenda for Tinubu administration

News Agency Of Nigeria

The forum commended President Tinubu on his long walk to victory.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [TheNation]
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [TheNation]

Recommended articles

The Forum, in a letter to congratulate Tinubu and jointly signed by its Chairman, Martins Odiete, and Secretary, Shola Akingboye, said such palliative measures must be in the short to medium term.

While using the opportunity of the message to set agenda for the new administration, AOPF commended President Tinubu on his long walk to victory.

”You have fought through thick and thin with the dint of hard work and resilience demonstrated during campaigns which culminated into the hard-earned victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are aware of the roles you played in bringing Nigeria together in the wake of the June 12, 1993 election crisis which threatened the peaceful co-existence of Nigeria.

”There is also the role President Bola Tinubu, with other pro-democracy stalwarts, played in the fierce battle against military dictatorship in the struggle for democracy in Nigeria.

“Now, you must act as a transformational leader by etching your name in gold in the history of the country,” the Forum said.

It then urged the President to be magnanimous in victory, and work with all patriots, irrespective of political divide.

“Nigeria at the moment is divided across ethnic lines. At AOPF, we cannot but urge you to bring back the lost glory of Nigeria as one undivided nation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

AOPF also urged President Tinubu to strengthen the electoral process which brought him to power by reviewing the Electoral Act, in order to bequeath a trusted and improved process.

“This will place Nigeria among truly democratic nations of the world.”

It also advised that the tenets of federal character and inclusion must be upheld to the letter fully in distributing appointive positions without sacrificing competence and patriotic character.

“Let there be equal rights for all religions, ethnicities, gender and other representations in the public service, military and security agencies.”

The Forum further stated that Nigerians look forward to stable electricity, quality education, and affordable and quality healthcare for all, among other basic necessities under Tinubu’s watch.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Key among expectations of all Nigerians is a secure nation. Let the security of Nigeria be the administration’s priority, a nation where Nigerians can sleep with two eyes closed while businesses thrive for economic growth,” it added.

While commending the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for “the peaceful conduct of the last general elections as observed”, the Forum however urged the electoral umpire to be more proactive.

“Ensure that future elections are free of rancour, as witnessed in the last general election.”

OAPF did not fail to admonish other candidates in the February and March 2023 elections on their conduct going forward.

”Those who are still in court need to be patriotic in words and deeds as they seek redress over any grievances through democratic means in the interest of the nation,” it stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Igbo group asks Tinubu to appoint young people, retain performing appointees

Igbo group asks Tinubu to appoint young people, retain performing appointees

Online publishers forum sets agenda for Tinubu administration

Online publishers forum sets agenda for Tinubu administration

Subsidy Removal: Kano gov begs petrol marketers to revert to old price

Subsidy Removal: Kano gov begs petrol marketers to revert to old price

Ohanaeze Ndigbo vows to rebuild, transform Igboland

Ohanaeze Ndigbo vows to rebuild, transform Igboland

Subsidy: Tinubu to get one refinery working before December - Kyari

Subsidy: Tinubu to get one refinery working before December - Kyari

Gov Mbah cancels sit-at-home in Enugu, begs Tinubu to release Nnamdi Kanu

Gov Mbah cancels sit-at-home in Enugu, begs Tinubu to release Nnamdi Kanu

US assures NDLEA of more support, collaboration in drug trafficking fight

US assures NDLEA of more support, collaboration in drug trafficking fight

Fuel subsidy not budgeted for in 2023 budget – NNPC boss claims

Fuel subsidy not budgeted for in 2023 budget – NNPC boss claims

No plan to embark on strike over fuel subsidy removal – NLC tells Nigerians

No plan to embark on strike over fuel subsidy removal – NLC tells Nigerians

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fuel Scarcity (TribuneOnline)

NNPC announces new nationwide fuel prices, effective immediately

Mrs Folashade Tinubu-Ojo. [Punch]

Nigerians react as Tinubu’s daughter declares self as Iyaloja General of Nigeria

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Punch]

Tinubu clarifies his statement on subsidy as petrol price rises to ₦600 per litre

President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office on May 29 after eight years [Presidency]

Buhari confers national honours on Emefiele, Remi Tinubu, Terry Waya, others