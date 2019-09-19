At last, Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital, has made the news for all the right reasons on the world stage.
A CNN magazine publication, Time Out, has listed Onikan, a Lagos neighborhood, as one of the coolest places to visit in the world.
Only Arroios in Lisbon, Portugal and Shimokitazawa in Tokyo, Japan, were ranked higher than Lagos by the global publication.
50 neighborhoods around the world made the cut.
CNN writes that: “When you're deciding where to spend your vacation, you might think about famous attractions or gorgeous natural wonders.
"But if you really want to get to know a city like a local, your best bet is to look for the neighborhoods where they hang out, where the most interesting new restaurants, art galleries and coffee shops emerge."
In its Onikan citation, the self-acclaimed ‘World News Leader’ writes: “Nigeria's biggest city is home to artists, writers, designers and Nollywood actors. You might spot some of them hanging out in cool Onikan, where "past, present and future collide effortlessly."
“The central neighborhood on the Lagos Lagoon is home to some of the city's most important cultural offerings, including the Nigerian National Museum and Rele Gallery, which focuses on contemporary art.”
Cool and the gang
Pilsen, Chicago was ranked number 10, Astoria in New York was ranked number 8, Wedding in Berlin was ranked number 5 while Arroios in Lisbon was ranked number 1.
The 50 coolest neighborhoods to visit in the world, according to CNN’s Time Out, are as follows:
Onikan is perched on the Lagos lagoon and is a melting pot of some sort. It is also the business and banking hub of Lagos.