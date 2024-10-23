Ondo Gov disburses ₦2bn to 19,023 unemployed youths, vulnerable persons

Aiyedatiwa said that the money was disbursed under the government’s Labour-Intensive Public Works (LIPW) programme.

He said this on Wednesday in Akure during the launch of the orientation and disbursement under the OD-CARES social transfer and LIPW.

He said the essence was to reduce poverty and enhance the local economy with further instruction for the enrolment of an additional 1,000 beneficiaries to empower more unemployed youths in the state.

According to Aiyedatiwa, the Federal Government has also paid N2 billion to 77,000 persons under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“The Ondo State Conditional Cash Transfer Unit has assisted over 7,500 persons across the state through the OD-CARES programme.

“Over N2 billion has been disbursed to support the aged and chronically ill adults with a total of 2,870 beneficiaries receiving bi-monthly stipends of N20,000 each.

“Furthermore, preparations for the enrolment of an additional 5,000 new beneficiaries are in top gear.

“Our resolve to transform lives is a continuous exercise.

“We assure you that our administration would work tirelessly to ensure that our most vulnerable citizens receive the support they deserve,” he said.

The governor also said that his administration was committed to the welfare of the poor and vulnerable and every individual who deserved a safety net.

Earlier in an address of welcome, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Social Investment Programme, Felix Alonge, commended the administration for prioritising the needs of young people and vulnerable groups.

“This initiative reflects the government’s commitment to reducing unemployment and fostering social inclusion.

“It is a testament to the governor’s vision of a fair and prosperous state, where every citizen can access the support they need to improve their lives,” Alonge said.

One of the beneficiaries, Enuiyin Oluwafunmilayo, said she was thankful to the State Government for providing her a lifeline.