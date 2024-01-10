ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Irukera not dismissed  —  Onanuga counters Ngelale’s choice of words

Bayo Wahab

Onanuga also pinned the statement on his Twitter page to correct the impression that President Tinubu did not dismiss Irukera and Okah.

Presidential media aides, Bayo Onanuga and Ajuri Ngelale.
Presidential media aides, Bayo Onanuga and Ajuri Ngelale.

Recommended articles

President Tinubu recently discharged the CEO of the FCCPC, Babatunde Irukera and his BPE counterpart, Alexander Ayoola Okoh.

While announcing the development in a statement on Monday, January 8, 2024, the President’s spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, said President Tinubu dismissed Irukera and Okoh “In conformity with plans to restructure and reposition critical agencies.”

The statement reads in part, “In conformity with plans to restructure and reposition critical agencies of the Federal Government toward protecting the rights of Nigerian consumers and providing a strong basis for enhanced contributions to the nation’s economy by key growth-enabling institutions, President Bola Tinubu has dismissed the following Chief Executive Officers:

ADVERTISEMENT

“(1) Mr. Babatunde Irukera — EVC/CEO, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC). (2) Mr. Alexander Ayoola Okoh — Director-General/CEO, Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE).”

Ngelale added, “The two dismissed Chief Executives are directed to hand over to the next most senior officer in their respective agencies, pending the appointment of new Chief Executive Officers.”

However, it appeared Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the president on Information and Strategy, was not comfortable with Ngelale’s choice of words.

In what looks like a counter-statement, Onanuga on the night of Tuesday, January 9, 2023, said Irukera and Okoh were relieved of their duties not dismissed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have followed the concerns in the media on the report that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu dismissed Babatunde Irukera EVC/CEO, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) and Alexander Ayoola Okoh — Director-General/CEO, Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE). The President’s directive did not intend a dismissal,” Onanuga said.

“The two men who have served our country were relieved of their duties by the President, as he scouts for their successors. The connotations implied in using the word dismissal were clearly not intended in the statement issued.”

Onanuga also pinned the statement on his Twitter page to correct the impression that Irukera and Okah were not dismissed.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kano State to spend ₦3.9bn on construction of 60 milk collection centres

Kano State to spend ₦3.9bn on construction of 60 milk collection centres

Shaykh Abu’s death, a colossal loss - MURI mourns Baba Adinni of Lagos

Shaykh Abu’s death, a colossal loss - MURI mourns Baba Adinni of Lagos

Irukera not dismissed  —  Onanuga counters Ngelale’s choice of words

Irukera not dismissed  —  Onanuga counters Ngelale’s choice of words

Bury your differences, unite for Benue's progress - Shettima appeals to Benue politicians

Bury your differences, unite for Benue's progress - Shettima appeals to Benue politicians

Kaduna assembly to revive monthly sanitation, tree planting to address climate change

Kaduna assembly to revive monthly sanitation, tree planting to address climate change

NIMC pledges to clear 2-year payment backlog for front-end partners by Q1 2024

NIMC pledges to clear 2-year payment backlog for front-end partners by Q1 2024

Soludo suspends traditional ruler for conferring chieftaincy title on Sen Uba

Soludo suspends traditional ruler for conferring chieftaincy title on Sen Uba

We give Tinubu 48hrs to suspend Tunji-Ojo – YPP

We give Tinubu 48hrs to suspend Tunji-Ojo – YPP

He lived life guided by noblest moral codes - Tinubu mourns Baba Adinni of Lagos, Sheikh Abou

He lived life guided by noblest moral codes - Tinubu mourns Baba Adinni of Lagos, Sheikh Abou

Pulse Sports

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

UCC level 100 student knocked down and killed by sprinter bus

We don't operate in Nigeria - UCC reacts to Nigeria government ban

Nigerian government bans UCC, UEW over alleged issuance of fake degrees

Nigerian government bans UCC, UEW over alleged issuance of fake degrees

Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah. [Twitter:@PNMbah]

Gov Mbah says 2024 budget will be funded through internally generated revenue

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo

Coming generations have no option than to pay our current debts - Obasanjo