President Tinubu recently discharged the CEO of the FCCPC, Babatunde Irukera and his BPE counterpart, Alexander Ayoola Okoh.

While announcing the development in a statement on Monday, January 8, 2024, the President’s spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, said President Tinubu dismissed Irukera and Okoh “In conformity with plans to restructure and reposition critical agencies.”

The statement reads in part, “In conformity with plans to restructure and reposition critical agencies of the Federal Government toward protecting the rights of Nigerian consumers and providing a strong basis for enhanced contributions to the nation’s economy by key growth-enabling institutions, President Bola Tinubu has dismissed the following Chief Executive Officers:

“(1) Mr. Babatunde Irukera — EVC/CEO, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC). (2) Mr. Alexander Ayoola Okoh — Director-General/CEO, Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE).”

Ngelale added, “The two dismissed Chief Executives are directed to hand over to the next most senior officer in their respective agencies, pending the appointment of new Chief Executive Officers.”

However, it appeared Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the president on Information and Strategy, was not comfortable with Ngelale’s choice of words.

In what looks like a counter-statement, Onanuga on the night of Tuesday, January 9, 2023, said Irukera and Okoh were relieved of their duties not dismissed.

“I have followed the concerns in the media on the report that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu dismissed Babatunde Irukera EVC/CEO, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) and Alexander Ayoola Okoh — Director-General/CEO, Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE). The President’s directive did not intend a dismissal,” Onanuga said.

“The two men who have served our country were relieved of their duties by the President, as he scouts for their successors. The connotations implied in using the word dismissal were clearly not intended in the statement issued.”