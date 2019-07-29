They are; Daniel Bwala, Senior Special Assistant on Political and Constitutional Matters; Mohammed Ahmed, Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties; Usman Aliyu, Senior Special Assistant, Political; and Ezrel Tabiowo as Chief Press Secretary.

A statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Deputy President of the Senate, Yomi Odunuga, explained that the appointments are with immediate effect.

Daniel Bwala

Bwala, is an experienced legal practitioner, holds several post graduate qualifications and certificates in law from several institutions including Coventry University, UK, International Business Law (LLM), United States Institute of Peace; Interfaith and Conflict Resolution; Negotiation and Conflict Management, all with the United States Institute of Peace.

He is a member of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), International Bar Association (IBA) as well as a member of the Section on Energy Law of the International Bar Association (IBA); member Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (UK); Member, London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA).

A one-time lecturer of Corporate Law Practice at the Nigerian Law School, Bwari, Bwala consulted as resource person to the Institute of Security studies (ISS), Defence Intelligence College and Institute of Advance Legal Studies (NIALS).

Ezrel Tabiowo

Tabiowo, until his appointment, was a Chief Parliamentary Reporter with over 9 years experience covering the National Assembly. He was a Senior correspondent with Blueprint Newspaper.

An advocate for press freedom, Tabiowo was elected Chairman of the Nigerian Senate Press Corps in December 2017, and Secretary-General of the West African Parliamentary Press Corps in April 2018.

A graduate of News Journalism from the London School of Journalism, Tabiowo, an Urhobo who hails from Ughevwughe in Ughelli South local government, was a House of Assembly candidate in the 2019 general elections in Delta State.

He is also the former President of the Catholic Media Practitioners Association of Nigeria (CAMPAN), Abuja chapter.

Mohammed Abdullahi Ahmed

Ahmed is graduate of Accounting from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. He was previously the Special Assistant to the Minister for Youth and Development in 2014.

An active member of the All Progressives Congress, he was a member of the APC Presidential Council; and APC National Convention Committee in 2018.

Usman Aliyu

Born on June 12,1976, Aliyu, is a Bachelors Degree holder from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

His foray into politics earned him his first political appointment as Chairman, Caretaker Committee, Kaduna North local government in 2016.

In demonstration of his leadership abilities, Aliyu in July 2018 was elected the President of the Youth Progressive Initiative in the North.