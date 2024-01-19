ADVERTISEMENT
Olukoyede vows to deal with bribe-seeking EFCC investigators

Bayo Wahab

Olukayode described the perception of Nigerians about EFCC investigators as poor, adding that the situation is very embarrassing.

Ola-Olukoyede is the new EFCC Chairman [Solacebase]
Ola-Olukoyede is the new EFCC Chairman [Solacebase]

He said he has set up a process to fish out corrupt officials of the commission.

The EFCC boss said this in his New Year address to staff members on Thursday, January 18, 2024, at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

He warned that his leadership of the agency would no longer tolerate investigators who take bribes, vowing that he wouldn’t hesitate to deal with any official of the commission.

“At this point, I need to strongly reiterate the issue of discipline, integrity and sense of responsibility in the way we do our work. Public opinions about the conduct of some of our investigators are adverse. The craze and quest for gratification, bribes and other compromises by some of our investigators are becoming too embarrassing and this must not continue. Let me sound a note of warning in this regard.

I will not hesitate to wield the big stick against any form of infraction by any staff of the Commission. The Department of Internal Affairs has been directed to be more ardent in its work and monitor every staff in all their engagements. The image of the commission is too important to be placed on the line by any corrupt officer,” Olukoyede warned.

He, however, assured that steps were already being taken to improve the welfare of the commission’s staff members.

