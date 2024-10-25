ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Again, CBN debunks rumours of old naira notes expiring in December

Nurudeen Shotayo

The CBN said the rumoured expiration of the old ₦200, ₦500, and ₦1,000 notes is calculated to disrupt the nation's payment system.

Old naira notes
Old naira notes

Recommended articles

The apex bank made the clarification in a statement by its acting Director of Corporate Communications, Sidi Hakamaon, on the night of Thursday, October 24, 2024.

The reaction followed renewed rumours making the rounds, claiming that the three series of naira would be withdrawn from circulation by December.

The CBN described such reports as a calculated falsehood intended to disrupt the nation's payment system, insisting that the old notes would remain valid indefinitely.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria has been drawn to discussions at different fora suggesting that the old series of the 200, 500, and 1,000 banknotes shall cease to be legal tender on December 31, 2024. We wish to state categorically that such claims are false and calculated to disrupt the country’s payment system.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the order of the Supreme Court of Nigeria on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, granting the prayer of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice to extend the use of old Naira banknotes ad infinitum, subsists,” the statement partly read.

CBN governor, Olayemi Cardoso.
CBN governor, Olayemi Cardoso. Yemi Cardoso, the Governor of the CBN oversees naira performance in FX market. Pulse Nigeria

The apex bank reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that all Nigerian banknotes, including both the old and redesigned series, remain in circulation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Similarly, the CBN’s directive to all its branches to continue to issue and accept all denominations of Nigerian banknotes, old and re-designed, to and from deposit money banks remains in force,” the CBN statement noted.

It also reminded the public of the validity of a Supreme Court order, ordering the continued use of old naira notes simultaneously with the redesigned versions.

“Accordingly, all banknotes issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria will continue to remain legal tender indefinitely,” the statement added.

The CBN further urged Nigerians to take any suggestions that the old series of banknotes will lose their validity by the end of 2024 with a pinch of salt.

It also enjoined the citizens to continue using both the old and redesigned naira notes for transactions and advised them to handle the notes with care to preserve their quality and lifespan.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the apex bank encouraged the public to embrace alternative payment channels to ease demand for physical cash.

The development followed the House of Representatives resolution on Thursday, asking the CBN to begin the gradual withdrawal of old naira notes and ensure the availability of new notes in the ₦200, ₦500, and ₦1,000 denominations in circulation.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Again, CBN debunks rumours of old naira notes expiring in December

Again, CBN debunks rumours of old naira notes expiring in December

IPOB founder, commanders in Military custody after sting operations in Imo, Abia

IPOB founder, commanders in Military custody after sting operations in Imo, Abia

Yahaya Bello: Court Sets Nov 14 for Response to Summons and Arraignment

Yahaya Bello: Court Sets Nov 14 for Response to Summons and Arraignment

Helicopter Crash: 3 Bodies Recovered, Rescue Operations Still Underway – NNPCL

Helicopter Crash: 3 Bodies Recovered, Rescue Operations Still Underway – NNPCL

NYSC Launches Tree Planting Campaign in Plateau to Fight Climate Change

NYSC Launches Tree Planting Campaign in Plateau to Fight Climate Change

Military Kills 140 Terrorists and Arrests 135 Suspects in One Week

Military Kills 140 Terrorists and Arrests 135 Suspects in One Week

Gov. Mbah Approves N80,000 Minimum Wage for Enugu Workers

Gov. Mbah Approves N80,000 Minimum Wage for Enugu Workers

Teaching in Local Languages Is Important for Nigeria's Progress, Says Olufemi-Mimiko

Teaching in Local Languages Is Important for Nigeria's Progress, Says Olufemi-Mimiko

Polio virus decreases by 38% in Nigeria in 1 year - WHO

Polio virus decreases by 38% in Nigeria in 1 year - WHO

Pulse Sports

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, and the top 10 most capped Super Eagles players of all-time

Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, and the top 10 most capped Super Eagles players of all-time

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Navy captures 2 smugglers with 350kg of fertilisers headed for Cameroon with speed boat

Navy captures 2 smugglers with 350kg of fertilisers headed for Cameroon

Tinubu and Matawalle [The Spectacles]

Northern elders endorses Tinubu approach to insecurity

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

We didn't agree on ₦85k - Lagos workers react to Sanwo-Olu's minimum wage offer

Vice-President Kashim Shettima [Presidency]

Nigeria ready for business - Shettima woos Swedish investors