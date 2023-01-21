Old naira: CBN advises traders to embrace use of PoS to beat deadline

He said that doing such would encourage cash management and reduce the security risks of holding physical cash in business transactions.

The CBN boss also advised the traders to discourage their customers from paying for goods with cash, saying that they should spread the message among their colleagues.

Lamidi further cautioned the traders to note that some of their customers may want to dump old Naira notes with them after the expiration of the Jan. 31 deadline.

He said that the apex bank would not extend the deadline on the redesigned notes beyond Jan. 31, 2023, and urged the traders and other members of the public to take their old Naira notes to banks or POS agents.

The CBN boss explained that the rationale for the redesign of Naira notes was that data had shown a large volume of banknote hoarding by the public, which led to a shortage of clean and fit banknotes.

The Iyaloja of Mandate market, Alhaja Funmilayo Baba-Kobi, promised to spread the message among members in the markets.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the sensitisation programme was attended by market leaders and traders from Sawmill, Mandate, Awodi, Lasoju, Ipata and Eyenkorin markets.