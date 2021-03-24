Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State says his government will convince the Federal Government to return the James Ibori loot recovered by Nigeria to Delta State.

The governor said his government has written a protest letter to President Muhammadu Buhari over the loot.

The UK government recently announced its readiness to repatriate N2.4billion; being proceeds of Ibori loot stashed in the country to Nigeria.

There have been arguments on whether the monies be returned to Delta State or to the coffers of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

While appearing on Politics Today, a Channels Television programme on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, Okowa said his government will convince the Federal Government to return the monies to the state.

Okowa said, “On our part, I have spoken with the attorney-general of the federation. My attorney-general went to have a meeting with him. We are working, and we are likely to come on the same page. We have written a formal letter of protest to Mr. President.

“Ours is to convince the federal government to know that the money ought to return to Delta.”

Okowa further said if the money cannot be sent to Delta, it should be spent on projects in the state.

The governor also maintained that his government does not believe in getting the money back through legal action.

Meanwhile, the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, had submitted that the money should go to the Federal Government and not Delta state.